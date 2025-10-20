Kalindi Kunj: Toxic foam returns to Yamuna, sparks political row

New Delhi: Thick layers of white, toxic foam once again covered the Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj on Sunday morning, raising alarm among residents, environmentalists, and political leaders. The recurring sight of the frothy pollutant-laden water has once again drawn attention to the capital’s ongoing struggle with river pollution.

Authorities from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and other civic agencies immediately began spraying anti-foaming chemicals to curb the accumulation, but the measure did little to allay public concern. Experts have long warned that the foam, caused by untreated sewage, detergents, and industrial waste entering the river, poses serious health and ecological risks.

The situation quickly turned political, with Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj launching a scathing attack on the current administration. Speaking to ANI, Bharadwaj alleged that the same ineffective chemicals used by the previous government are still being sprayed to create an illusion of action. “The chemical which was sprayed by the previous Delhi government is being sprayed by the current government. The government is lying that the Yamuna is clean. If Rekha Gupta says that the water in the Yamuna is clean, then I ask Rekha Gupta and Parvesh Verma to come with me and drink a litre of Yamuna water. I will be convinced that the Yamuna is now clean,” he said.

In response, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta defended her government’s record on river rejuvenation, asserting that the Yamuna’s condition has significantly improved under her leadership. Speaking to ANI, she said, “The water quality has improved to the point that aquatic life has started returning. There was a time when even mosquitoes could not survive in this water, but today fish can live in it. This is a major achievement for Delhi.” CM Gupta added that her government is committed to maintaining and further improving the Yamuna’s ecological health through sustained clean-up efforts.

However, environmental activists remain skeptical. They argue that surface cleaning and chemical sprays offer only temporary relief, while the real issue, untreated sewage and industrial discharge, continues unabated.

The incident also comes at a time when Delhi is battling worsening air pollution. On Sunday, the city’s air quality index was categorized as “poor,” with smog shrouding large parts of the capital. The dual environmental crises of air and water pollution have once again highlighted the urgent need for systemic, long-term solutions in the national capital.