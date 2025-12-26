Kalindi Kunj stretch of Yamuna River shows high pollution levels

NEW DELHI: Despite high-profile claims by the Delhi government that the Yamuna had been cleaned ahead of Chhath Puja, toxic pollution has re-emerged prominently near Kalindi Kunj, undermining official narratives and exposing deeper environmental and health hazards. What once appeared relatively clear on the morning of October 28 has now turned darker, with thick froth again covering large stretches of the river’s surface.

Authorities have responded with defoaming measures, deploying multiple boats to spray chemicals and installing sprinklers to disperse foam. However, such interventions mask the core issue: Delhi continues to discharge an estimated 641 million litres of untreated sewage into the Yamuna daily, sustaining high pollution levels despite surface efforts.

Major drains still channel sewage directly into the river, and dead animals have been observed floating in the water stark indicators of persistent toxicity.

Residents and river users express deep concern, noting that only temporary dilution from released water creates a misleading appearance of cleanliness during festivals. Locals fear the long-term consequences of bathing in or consuming contaminated water, especially when sewage and industrial pollutants remain pervasive.

Health Risks from Contaminated Yamuna Water

Experts and doctors warn that consuming or coming into contact with polluted river water poses serious health risks. Waterborne diseases such as diarrhoea, typhoid, cholera, dysentery and hepatitis A are common outcomes of ingesting water contaminated by sewage pathogens like E. coli and Salmonella.

These infections can cause severe gastrointestinal distress, dehydration and, particularly in vulnerable populations, life-threatening complications.

Chemical and industrial contaminants further amplify health hazards.

Heavy metals such as lead, mercury and arsenic found in polluted water can accumulate in the body, leading to neurological damage, kidney dysfunction, developmental delays in children and elevated cancer risk over prolonged exposure. Other toxic substances can disrupt endocrine systems, impair reproductive health, and cause respiratory irritation and skin conditions ranging from rashes to eczema.

As political claims and counterclaims intensify, the lived reality of Delhi’s river and the very real medical threats it poses remain unmistakable. Without systemic reductions in sewage discharge and comprehensive treatment infrastructure, the Yamuna will continue as both an environmental and public health crisis.