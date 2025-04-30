Kalindi College professor injured after ceiling fan falls in classroom

NEW DELHI: A female assistant professor at Delhi University’s Kalindi College sustained head injury after a ceiling fan fell on her during a class on Monday.

A video of the incident that surfaced on social media shows the professor from the Computer Science department holding her head in pain while the broken fan lies on the floor.

“This accident took place in room number 32 of the academic block. We immediately took the professor to the hospital. She is stable now,” the college administration confirmed.

“We have begun inspecting and repairing all ceiling fans in the building. A structural audit is also underway,” it added.

The college, established in 1967, is now facing scrutiny over its aging infrastructure. A letter has been sent to Delhi University’s Engineering Department seeking a report on the building’s condition.

The incident has sparked outrage among students.

The Kalindi College Students’ Union on Tuesday submitted a memorandum demanding a full infrastructure audit and immediate repairs.

DUSU President Raunak Khatri condemned the incident at Kalindi College and urged the university to form a committee to repair deteriorating buildings within three months. He highlighted similar issues at other colleges, calling for urgent infrastructure reforms across Delhi University.