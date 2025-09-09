‘Kalash’ theft: 3 held, gold urns worth over Rs 1.5 cr recovered

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested three men in connection with the theft of gold articles, including a golden kalash valued at Rs 1 crore, from a Jain Parv Pandal near the Red Fort, recovering stolen property worth over Rs 1.5 crore, officials said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Bhushan Verma (50), of Vaishali Enclave, Hapur, Uttar Pradesh; Gaurav Kumar Verma, son of Jitendra Verma, Brahamarar, Hapur, Ghaziabad; and Ankit Patil, son of Manajhi Patil, Jawahar Ganj, Hapur, Ghaziabad.

The theft occurred on September 3 during the Jain Samaj’s Daslakshan Mahaparv at 15 August Park, when attention was diverted towards Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Verma stole a golden jhari (urn), a jag (pitcher), and a bariyal (container), later melting two of the items with the help of his associates. The intact jhari weighing 725 grams, around 100 grams of melted gold, Rs 10,400 in cash, and instruments used for melting were recovered.

Police said Verma disguised himself as a priest, conducting reconnaissance for several days, avoiding mobile phones, and studying CCTV coverage.

The operation, led by Inspectors Satender Poonia and Sohan Lal, traced him to Hapur, where he was arrested on the intervening night of September 7–8. His associates were arrested for receiving and melting the stolen gold.

Verma’s criminal history includes a 2016 theft at BLK Hospital. Investigators continue raids in Hapur and Ghaziabad to trace jewellers and other receivers connected to the racket.

He has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and will be produced in court.

ACP Ramesh Chandra Lamba supervised the operation.