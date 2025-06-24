Kala Rana aide killed in gunfight at Delhi-Hry border; 2 cops hurt

New Delhi: In a dramatic turn of events, a key shooter of the infamous Kala Rana-Noni Rana gang was gunned down in an early morning encounter with police near the Delhi-Haryana border in Kishangarh area of South Delhi on Tuesday.

An anonymous source tipped the Delhi Police’s Special Cell about the criminal.

The accused has been identified as Romil Vohra (20) son of Kapil Vohra resident of Yamuna Nagar, Delhi.

According to the police, Romil was wanted in several brutal murder cases in Haryana and had a bounty of Rs 3,10,000 on his head.

Intelligence was received from the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police in the intervening night of June 23 and 24, indicating that Romil might attempt to commit a serious crime in Delhi.

Acting swiftly, a joint team comprising officials from Haryana STF and Delhi Police’s Counterintelligence unit was formed and deployed near Dera Mandi, close to the inter-state border.

At around dawn on June 24, Romil was spotted by an informer in the area. When the police team tried to intercept him, Romil opened fire in an attempt to flee.

The police retaliated in self-defence, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire. During the encounter, two Sub-Inspectors, one each from Haryana and Delhi Police, suffered injuries.

Romil too sustained multiple bullet wounds and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared

brought dead.

The accused Romil Vohra was a wanted criminal with a long history of violent crimes. He had recently come under the police radar for his involvement in the high-profile Shantanu murder case in Kurukshetra, as well as a gruesome triple homicide

in Yamunanagar.

He was also wanted in a case registered under the Arms Act by Delhi Police’s

Special Cell.

The murder cases in Haryana, in which Romil was a prime accused, were earlier claimed by gangster Veerendra Pratap alias Kala Rana and his brother Surya Pratap alias Noni Rana, both operating their criminal syndicate

from abroad.

Kala Rana was previously extradited from Bangkok and remains a central figure in orchestrating organized crimes across states.

Romil’s death is seen as a significant blow to the Kala Rana-Noni Rana gang’s operations in North India.

The gang, notorious for contract killings and extortion, had been under the scanner of multiple law enforcement agencies, including central intelligence units.

The police encounter is currently under standard legal review as per protocol following a custodial death. Authorities have confirmed that a formal case is being registered under relevant

sections of the law.

Police officials have emphasized that the operation was a result of careful coordination between Haryana STF and Delhi Police, showcasing the effectiveness of inter-state cooperation in cracking down on organized crime.

The two injured police officers are currently receiving medical treatment and are reported to be stable.

With Romil Vohra’s elimination, the police believe they have neutralized a major threat, potentially preventing further violent crimes that the gangster in Delhi was

allegedly plotting.