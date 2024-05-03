Kailash Gahlot holds ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se Sankalp Sabha’ in Mehrauli

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised a Sankalp Sabha as part of their ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ campaign in Mehrauli Assembly of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.



Senior AAP leader and Cabinet minister, Kailash Gahlot, led the Sabha, rallying support against the incarceration of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and urging voters to respond through the ballot box.

Gahlot emphasised the significance of the upcoming elections, stating, “This is a crucial election, and we must unite to fight against the systematic elimination of Opposition voices across the country.” Addressing the crowd, Gahlot highlighted the alleged targeting of Opposition leaders, asserting, “Governments are being toppled, and dissenting voices are silenced through arrests by agencies like the ED and CBI. We must fight for our rights.”

Gahlot appealed to the electorate to empower Kejriwal at the national level, declaring, “If Delhiites strengthen Arvind Kejriwal at the Centre, Delhi will witness better governance. The presence of AAP MPs in Parliament will bolster our efforts, ensuring Kejriwal’s release and improved governance.”

In support of AAP candidate Sahiram Pahalwan, Gahlot rallied, “Vote for Sahiram Pahalwan, a candidate who will address your concerns. Just as he dominated wrestling with his powerful moves, he will triumph over his electoral rivals.”

Pahalwan echoed Gahlot’s sentiments, criticising the BJP’s track record, stating, “What’s the use of voting for leaders who vanish after elections? Delhiites have experienced the tangible progress under the AAP government. We must not succumb to fear tactics by the BJP.”

Pahalwan emphasised the developmental achievements of the AAP government, highlighting, “Electric buses, free electricity, water, and women’s bus travel facilities are just a few examples of AAP’s accomplishments. Delhi’s health

facilities surpass the Ayushman Bharat scheme.”