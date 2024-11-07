Kailash Gahlot flags off bus on new route

New Delhi: In a bid to improve public transport connectivity in Delhi’s outer regions, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot launched a new bus route, 828 LTD, on Thursday. The new route, which spans a distance of 46.1 kilometers, will run from Ghuman Hera Depot 1 to Kendriya Terminal, significantly enhancing access to key areas in the city for residents in rural and suburban parts of Delhi.

The bus service, which takes about 2 hours and 40 minutes for a one-way trip, will connect several important locations, including IGI Airport, Dhaula Kuan Metro Station, Dwarka, and Mahipalpur Crossing, to areas like Rawta Village, Chhawla, Bijwasan, and Ghuman Hera. The route aims to provide essential connectivity for residents of villages such as Ghuman Hera, Rawta, Chhawla, and Shikarpur, enabling them to travel more easily to central parts of Delhi.

Speaking at the flag-off event, Minister Kailash Gahlot emphasised the government’s commitment to improving public transport for all, especially those in rural and remote areas of Delhi. “This new route is an important step toward our goal of ensuring reliable and accessible public transport for all Delhi residents, including those in the city’s rural and remote areas,” Gahlot said.