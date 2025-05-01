Juveniles stab man over love affair dispute: Cops

NEW Delhi: A 21-year-old man was stabbed on Monday afternoon near RFC Pizza Point in Veer Bazar following a personal dispute over a romantic relationship; three juveniles were apprehended.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Samaypur Badli Police Station.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Lavish, a resident of Rana Park, was attacked around 4 pm and sustained a stab wound in the stomach. He was immediately rushed to BSA Hospital for treatment. The attackers were a juvenile and two of his associates who confronted Lavish at his workplace before assaulting him with a knife.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Lavish had been in a relationship with the sister of the main accused, a 16-year-old student of Class 10 at SKV, Pitampura.

The girl, employed at Lion Blood Centre in Shalimar Bagh, has two brothers, both of whom were reportedly opposed to the relationship. Months ago, the elder brother had warned Lavish to end the relationship.

On the day of the incident, the younger brother, accompanied by two friends, allegedly confronted Lavish at his shop and carried out the stabbing.

All three suspects have been identified as juveniles. Police have registered a case of attempted murder and formed dedicated teams to apprehend the accused.

Lavish, who works in the office of a builder in Badarpur, remains under medical supervision at the hospital.

Authorities are continuing the investigation and pursuing the suspects, who were last seen fleeing the scene immediately after the attack.

The case highlights growing concerns over youth violence and the role of personal disputes in escalating to criminal acts. Police have urged the public to come forward with any information that could help locate the juvenile suspects involved in the stabbing, emphasizing the importance of community support in the investigation.