Juveniles involved in 2,436 criminal cases in Delhi in 2022: NCRB

New Delhi: Juveniles were found to be involved in 2,436 criminal cases reported in Delhi in 2022, according to the latest National Records Crime Bureau (NRCB) data.



The figure is a multifold high in comparison to the other 19 metropolitan cities in India.

Of the total, 92 cases were of murders and 154 were attempt to murder, it stated.

Juveniles are involved in 86 cases of rape, 68 cases were of outraging the modesty of women, 22 cases of kidnapping and abduction, 286 cases were related to hurt, 862 cases of theft, 235 cases of robberies, and 24 cases of rash driving in 2022 in Delhi.

According to the NCRB data, Delhi was followed by Chennai where juveniles were found to be involved in 521 criminal cases last year.

Ahmedabad saw 433 such cases, Mumbai 363, Hyderabad 300, Pune 278, Indore 211, Nagpur 210, Jaipur 205 and Surat 137, the data stated.

In Kolkata, juveniles were found to be involved in 9 criminal cases in 2022.

In 2021, juveniles were involved in 2,618 cases in Delhi and 2,336 cases in 2020.