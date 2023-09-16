Juveniles among 3 held in robbery and murder case in Sarita Vihar

New Delhi: Three accused, including two juveniles, were apprehended by the Delhi Police in a robbery and murder case of a 50-year-old man on September 15.



The Sarita Vihar police station received the information on September 14 that a man was stabbed and robbed of his mobile phone in Sarita Vihar, New Delhi, through a PCR call.

The victim was identified as Kanai Malik, (50), a receptionist working at DLF, Tower B, Jasola Vihar, New Delhi. The victim was shifted to the hospital as soon as the team of police rushed to the spot but tragically succumbed to his injuries.

The accused was identified as Raj Kumar (19), resident of Gautampuri, Phase-I, New Delhi, along with the two juveniles.

During the investigation, despite the absence of eyewitnesses, diligent police work led to a breakthrough. Multiple teams were swiftly mobilised to identify and apprehend the culprits.

Surveillance footage from nearby locations was reviewed, and confidential informants were engaged to gather crucial leads. According to the police, initially, Raj Kumar was arrested from his residence.

During the interrogation, he confessed to his involvement and revealed that along with his juvenile accomplices, he committed the robbery and inflicted the fatal stab wound on the victim. The stolen mobile phone was recovered from Raj Kumar, and further investigations led to the arrest of the juveniles. A case has been registered under Sections 302 and 397 at Sarita Vihar police station.