Juvenile stabs man to death after fight over liquor in city

A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a juvenile after

a fight over liquor in Neb Sarai area of south Delhi, police on Wednesday said.

The accused has been detained and an investigation is underway, they said.

The victim was identified as Sangam Vihar resident Ajruddin, police said.

Neb Sarai police station received a PCR call at 6.15 am about a man lying near Ekta Chowk. A police team reached the spot and took the man to a hospital, where he was

declared brought dead, a senior officer said. The body had four stab wounds. An FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, the officer said.

The police later identified the juvenile accused. He told the police that a fight broke out between them over liquor and he hit the victim

with a brick and stabbed him multiple times. The knife used in the crime was seized, the office added.

A family member of the victim demanded strict action against the accused.