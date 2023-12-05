Juvenile arrested for snatching bridegroom’s garland of cash

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have apprehended a juvenile for snatching a bridegroom’s garland, which was made of Rs 50 and Rs 100 currency notes on November 28 at Jheel Chowk.



The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at Gandhi Nagar Police Station.

According to the police, upon receiving the distress call, the team of Delhi Police promptly reached the scene but faced a challenge in obtaining a written statement due to the ongoing wedding festivities.

The victim’s father verbally reported the incident, narrating how an unknown assailant climbed onto the groom’s chariot and snatched the currency-laden garland. Taking charge of the situation, on November 29, registered a case under sections 356/379 of the Indian Code at Gandhi Nagar Police Station, assigning a team for further investigation. The dedicated team of police delved into analysing CCTV footage from the vicinity.

The suspect was captured on camera fleeing the scene after committing the snatching.

With the aid of CCTV footage and undisclosed intelligence, the crack team successfully identified and apprehended the alleged perpetrator, a juvenile whose residence became the focal point for the recovery of the stolen cash.

A sum of Rs 650, comprising new notes in denominations of 50 and 100, was retrieved from the accused’s house. During interrogation, the accused admitted to succumbing to the allure of the notes’ value and impulsively snatching the garland from the groom’s neck.

The accused revealed a history of alcohol addiction, citing the need for quick money as the motive behind his actions.

The recovered cash, totaling Rs 650, serves as a tangible outcome of the team’s diligent efforts. The investigation remains ongoing, with law enforcement diligently concentrating on unraveling additional details related to the incident, underscoring their commitment to thoroughness and ensuring justice prevails.

This case underscores the prevalent challenges posed by opportunistic individuals during festive occasions, emphasising the critical need for swift and effective police interventions.