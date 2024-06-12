Juvenile apprehended for hoax bomb threat on Delhi-Toronto flight

NEW DELHI: A 14-year-old minor boy was apprehended by the IGI Delhi Airport Police team for sending a hoax bomb threat email regarding a flight from Delhi to Toronto over a curiosity of evading detection, triggering stringent security protocols at the IGI Airport.



An anonymous source tipped the IGI Airport Police team about the juvenile.

According to the Police, on June 4, at 11:25 pm, the IGIA Police Station received a PCR call about a bomb threat email for Air Canada Flight AC043.

Sub-Inspector Ashok Yadav from the Delhi Police team was assigned the case, and FIR under sections 182/505(1)B IPC was registered based on a complaint from Air Canada Airlines.

Delhi Airport was immediately put on high alert, and emergency protocols were activated to ensure passenger safety. After a thorough search, the email threat was declared a hoax. A team of the Delhi Police under the supervision of ACP VKPS Yadav of the IGI Delhi Airport, was tasked with tracing the culprit.

The investigation revealed that the hoax email was sent from a newly created email ID, which was deleted shortly after sending the threat.

The investigative team traced the email source to Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The 14-year-old confessed to sending the hoax email after being inspired by a similar incident in the media. He used his mother’s internet connection to send the email and deleted the account immediately afterward. He admitted he was curious if he could evade detection.

Two mobile phones linked to the email transmission were seized. The boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and handed over

to his parents.