Juvenile among 2 arrested for firing, attempted extortion

New Delhi: Police have apprehended two individuals including a juvenile in connection with a firing and extortion incident that unfolded on the intervening night of November 27 and 28.



The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at Welcome Police Station.

The apprehended accused were identified as Akki alias Sumit alias Pankaj alias Totu (30), son of Raj Kumar, resident of Harsh Vihar, Delhi, and a 16-year-old juvenile resident of Maujpur.

Police received a PCR call around 1:00 AM on November 28, reporting the firing at O Block, Welcome.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that two individuals on a scooty had fired shots outside Abrar Ahmed’s house.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but three empty shells were found at the scene.

Subsequently, Abrar Ahmed disclosed receiving a call demanding a hefty sum of Rs 50 lakh, with the caller claiming affiliation with the notorious Hashim Baba gang.

On Sunday morning, at 3:20 AM, a police team intercepted two suspects near 3rd Pushta, Yamuna Khadar.

The suspects, later identified as Akki and a 16-year-old minor, attempted to evade the police, resulting in a brief exchange of fire.

Akki sustained a bullet injury to his right lower leg, and both were subsequently apprehended. The police recovered two high-quality pistols from the suspects.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in the firing outside Abrar Ahmed’s house and the subsequent

extortion attempt.

Akki has a criminal history, including charges of attempt to murder, extortion, and violations of the Gambling Act.

On the other hand, the minor who studied up to class 12 was involved in criminal activities for the first time.

Akki is currently undergoing treatment at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where his condition is reported as stable. Both suspects remain under interrogation as the police delve deeper into the investigation.

In a separate incident, the Delhi Police successfully apprehended five individuals in connection with an extortion case that transpired on Friday. The incident involved four individuals pretending to be patients at City Clinic in North Ghonda, Bhajanpura.

They threatened Dr Nadeem Ahmed with a country-made pistol, demanding Rs 5 lakh as protection money.

The police swiftly apprehended two suspects, Haider Ali and a juvenile, and further investigation led to the arrest of three more individuals Faisal Pathani, Sakib, and Mohd Zaim.

The latter had allegedly orchestrated the conspiracy to extort money from Dr Nadeem Ahmed.

Efforts are underway to apprehend two additional suspects, identified as Bada Sahil and Chhota Sahil.