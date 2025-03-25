Justice (retd) Umesh Kumar sworn in as DERC chairman

New Delhi: Justice (retd.) Umesh Kumar was sworn in as the chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on Monday. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Delhi’s Minister of Power, Ashish Sood, in a ceremony held at the Delhi Secretariat. Senior officials, including the Chief Secretary and Power Secretary, were also present.

Congratulating Justice Kumar on his appointment, Sood expressed confidence in his leadership. “I extend my best wishes to Justice Umesh Kumar. His experience and guidance will help strengthen and enhance the power sector in Delhi,” the Minister said.

With summer approaching, Sood stressed the importance of addressing electricity-related challenges in the city. “We must ensure uninterrupted power supply and better coordination with all power distribution companies. The people of Delhi deserve efficient and reliable electricity services,” he added.

Justice Kumar, a former judge of the Allahabad High Court, takes over a key position in the capital’s power sector. The DERC functions as an independent regulatory body overseeing electricity distribution in the National Capital Territory (NCT). It plays a critical role in determining tariffs, regulating power companies, and promoting competition within the electricity market.

Sood expressed confidence that Justice Kumar’s leadership would positively impact consumers. “This appointment will contribute to a better future for power consumers in Delhi,” he stated.

The new chairman’s tenure comes at a crucial time, as Delhi’s electricity demand is expected to peak in the coming months. The government has already issued directives to ensure that the city’s power supply remains stable during summer. Officials hope that under Justice Kumar’s leadership, DERC will strengthen regulatory oversight and improve coordination between stakeholders in the power sector.

The appointment marks a significant step In Delhi’s energy governance, with expectations of reforms and consumer-friendly policies in the pipeline.