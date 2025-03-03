"Just the beginning....": Union Minister Shekhawat says CAG reports flag AAP govt's mismanagement in Delhi

New Delhi: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday said that the Comptroller and Auditor General reports on the previous Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has unmasked the "corruption" of the Arvind Kerjriwal-led party and that more is yet to be revealed. "We always said that this (AAP) government came to power wearing a mask of honesty, with the slogan of 'party with difference'; it converted Delhi into a laboratory for its corruption. This is just the beginning," Shekhawat told ANI ahead of the commencement of proceedings of the Delhi Assembly, which began its first session under the newly elected BJP Government on February 24. Earlier today, speaking with ANI, Delhi Minister Manjider Singh Sirsa said that AAP's health model was "merely meant to collect money and divert people's attention." "The CAG report has revealed all irregularities of the AAP government. Their health model was also merely meant to collect money and divert people's attention. Because of this health model, many people lost their lives in COVID," Sirsa said.

Sirsa assured that the BJP government is committed to making Delhi a clean city."We are committed to ending vehicular pollution in Delhi and to make sure Delhi becomes a clean city," Sirsa said. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tabled the CAG Report on Performance Audit on 'Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services' (Report No. 3 of the year 2024) and was placed in the Legislative Assembly of Delhi on February 28. The report revealed underutilisation of funds, delays in project execution, shortage of staffs and drugs under the Aam Aadmi Party government. According to the CAG report, the AAP-led government in Delhi 'grossly' mismanaged the COVID pandemic in the national capital using only Rs 582.84 crore of the total Rs 787.91 crore released by the central government. The report further in its performance audit report 5 of the year 2024 for the period 2016-17 to 2021-22 reviewed the "dire status" of Mohalla clinics under the previous government's Mohalla Clinic scheme. Vijender Gupta, Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on February 28 said that he has decided to send the Comptroller Auditor General (CAG) report on the Excise Policy to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and demanded a final report within three months. Gupta said the CAG's 'Performance Audit Report on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi' has brought out grave irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy in Delhi by the AAP government. The series of CAG reports, which are being tabled in the Delhi Assembly, has created a political furore between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, with almost all AAP MLAs except one being suspended for three days for protesting against the ruling party.