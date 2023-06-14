Just like NY, Australia: City to get its own food truck policy

New Delhi: Delhi is set to embrace its own food truck policy with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal granting the approval with an aim to develop a Policy specifically catering to Delhi’s needs just like those of New York, Australia and Hong Kong.



Recognising the immense potential of the food truck industry, Kejriwal emphasised the positive impact it would have on employment generation and the economy as a whole. With the policy’s implementation, citizens will have the opportunity to relish a diverse range of delicacies even during late hours, adding to the city’s dynamic gastronomic landscape.

The state’s PWD minister Atishi assured that the government’s holistic approach aims to create a safe and enjoyable dining environment for patrons, prioritising their well-being and satisfaction.

The Food Truck Policy will commence with the operation of food trucks in 16 carefully selected locations across the city. Later on, the model will be replicated across Delhi. The hubs will serve as focal points for culinary enthusiasts and provide a platform for local vendors and aspiring entrepreneurs to showcase their delectable creations.

“This plan will allow the citizens of Delhi to enjoy delicious meals even late at night. Additionally, it will create opportunities for employment on a large scale and strengthen the economy,” the CM wrote on Twitter.

The Food Truck Policy will not only generate employment opportunities but also contribute to the city’s economy during nighttime. The plan includes the establishment of food courts in different areas where multiple food trucks can operate collectively. Additionally, dedicated food hubs will be developed to cater to the needs of the residents, fostering economic growth and employment prospects during the nighttime.

Food trucks have gained immense popularity in major cities and tourist destinations worldwide, such as New York, Washington DC, San Francisco, Amsterdam, Brussels, London, Australia, Singapore, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. Following the global trend, the government aims to promote food culture in Delhi, enabling residents to experience the culinary diversity of various Indian cities, much like their international counterparts.