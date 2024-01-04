Junior wrestlers protest in Delhi, accuse Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh of ruining careers

The ongoing turmoil in Indian wrestling escalated on Wednesday as hundreds of junior wrestlers staged a three-hour symbolic protest at Jantar Mantar. They blamed three prominent grapplers– Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat – for sabotaging their careers by causing the cancellation of the Under-15 and Under-20 Nationals.

Arriving in buses from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi, the junior wrestlers, numbering close to 300, caught the police off guard. Many came from Chhaprauli’s Arya Samaj Akhara and Narela’s Virender Wrestling Academy, chanting slogans against Punia, Malik, and Phogat, even braving the cold to demonstrate their frustration.

Their banners conveyed their message: “UWW save our wrestling from these 3 wrestlers” and “Kar Diya Desh Ki Kushti Ko Barbaad: Sakshi Bajrang, Vinesh Phogat.”

The catalyst for their anger was the suspension of the newly elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by the sports ministry, leading to the cancellation of the Nationals. This deprived numerous wrestlers, who could have competed in the junior categories for their last time, of a vital opportunity.

“We’re giving the government 10 days to revoke the suspension and allow the WFI to hold the Nationals,” declared Arjuna awardee and 2023 Asian Games bronze medalist Sunil Rana. “If not, we’ll return our awards, just like Bajrang and Vinesh did.”

Muzaffarnagar stadium coach Pradeep Kumar added, “90 per cent of UP Akharas support us. These three wrestlers have harmed the careers of countless wrestlers across the country, all for their own WFI positions.”

This protest marks a stark contrast to the scene at Jantar Mantar almost a year ago, when Punia, Malik, and Phogat garnered widespread support for their fight against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of sexual harassment. Now, they face accusations of hypocrisy from within their own community.

Sakshi, when confronted about the junior wrestlers’ protest, dismissed it as “Brij Bhushan’s propaganda” and claimed ignorance, while Bajrang refused to comment, calling the protestors “Brij Bhushan’s supporters.”

The WFI’s suspension has put national camps and competitions on hold since January 2023, leaving junior wrestlers in limbo. Vivek Malik, an Arya Samaj Akhara wrestler, argued, “The new WFI was working for wrestlers who haven’t even competed at district or state level. Why was their work halted after just three days?”

The protestors demanded the reinstatement of the WFI and disbanding of the ad-hoc panel. They defaced placards of Punia, Malik, and Phogat, expressing their anger. In a memorandum, the protestors urged the government to consider the entire wrestling fraternity, not just the three prominent figures. They also demanded that the government lift the WFI suspension and take action against those who “insulted government honors.”

Punia had returned his Padma Shri, and Vinesh returned her Arjuna and Khel Ratna awards, stating they lacked value without justice. The ad-hoc panel, however, announced plans to organize U15 and U20 Nationals within six weeks in Gwalior, urging the protestors to resume training.