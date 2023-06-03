June 11 rally: AAP intensifies preparations

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has intensified its preparations for its rally scheduled to take place at Ramlila Maidan on June 11 with the party’s Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai distributing responsibilities to party officials.



Rai said AAP workers will start conducting a door-to-door campaign from June 5 and encourage Delhi residents to attend the rally.

“The rally serves as a platform for the residents of Delhi to express their indignation and rage towards the Central government’s ordinance.

“It is essential to recognise that the Constitution grants every citizen the right to vote, and any attempt by an individual or organisation to undermine this right should be met with a united public voice of opposition,” he said.

Another meeting has been scheduled for June 4 to discuss the preparation of the mega rally, specifically focusing on the involvement of 2,000 party mandals in Delhi.

Party’s vice presidents have been assigned the responsibility to oversee the Lok Sabha constituencies, he said

AAP’s leader Dilip Pandey will be responsible for East Delhi, Jarnail Singh for New Delhi, Gulab Singh for South Delhi, Jitendra Tomar for West Delhi, Rajesh Gupta for West North Delhi, Ritu Raj Jha for Chandni Chowk, and

Kuldeep Kumar for North East Delhi. Additionally,

all MLAs and councillors have been given special responsibilities for the event.

“The fight against the authoritarian rule of the BJP government will intensify nationwide. Despite the decision of the country’s Supreme Court, the BJP-led Central government has nullified it through the introduction of an ordinance. The rights of the

people of Delhi have been violated,” he said.

The AAP has been battling an Ordinance promulgated on May 19 by the Centre which brought under its ambit the powers to appoint and

take disciplinary actions against Group ‘A’ officers from the DANICS cadre.