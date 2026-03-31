‘Judges, police must set aside bias in rape cases’

New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Gita Mittal highlighted systemic and social challenges faced by rape survivors, stating that access to courts does not always translate into access to justice. Speaking at a film screening and panel discussion in Delhi, she noted that even police and judges may carry “social baggage,” affecting their handling of such cases.

Recalling a case involving an eight-year-old victim, she said the crime was vaguely recorded due to stigma, reflecting discomfort within the legal system. “Access to justice actually is not synonymous with access to courts,” she said, stressing the need to empower survivors to testify confidently. Mittal also pointed out that lack of evidence can lead to acquittals even in genuine cases, calling it a “grave injustice.” She urged judges and investigators to remain unbiased and more vigilant during trials. Senior advocate Vrinda Grover criticised selective outrage, warned against vigilantism, and stressed addressing patriarchy and inequality to effectively curb

sexual violence.