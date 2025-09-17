Journey to Meerut under 1 hr

New Delhi: The final stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor is poised to open with the commissioning of the Sarai Kale Khan station in the Capital. The inauguration is expected on September 17, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, officials said.

Once operational, the terminal will allow commuters to travel from Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut in less than an hour, even with stops at intermediate stations. The rapid transit project is being executed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) and marks India’s first venture into a high-speed regional train system. Currently, 30 Namo Bharat trainsets, each with six coaches, run between New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and Meerut South in Uttar Pradesh. The services, operating every 15 minutes, briefly touch their top speed of 160 kmph on certain segments of the corridor. When complete, the entire corridor will extend over 82.15 kilometres, connecting Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh through 16 stations. “The entire corridor is on track for commissioning and will serve as a fast, efficient and reliable commuting option,” an NCRTC official said.

NCRTC spokesperson Puneet Vats emphasised the advantages of the system. “Namo Bharat trains, with a maximum operational speed of 160 kmph, provide commuters with speed, comfort and reliability. Unlike conventional trains, passengers don’t need to book seats in advance, and the limited number of stops ensures quick journeys,” he said. He further noted that the project is designed not only to cut travel time but also to contribute to balanced regional growth and a reduction in carbon emissions by encouraging more people to adopt public transport.

The rolling stock has been designed in Hyderabad and manufactured at Alstom’s Savli facility in Gujarat. Featuring sleek aerodynamic profiles, the trainsets come equipped with advanced safety and automation technologies, including Automatic Train Protection (ATP), Automatic Train Control (ATC) and Automatic Train Operation (ATO). NCRTC, a joint venture between the Centre and the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, is spearheading the landmark project.