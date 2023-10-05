Journalists protest police action in NewsClick case

Journalists from different media organisations on Wednesday protested against the Delhi Police crackdown on NewsClick and arrest of its founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty.

A peaceful protest was organised in front of the Press Club of India (PCI), where journalists were seen holding banners. The protesting journalists said they are getting support from different media organisations and press clubs across the country. The National Union of Journalists (India), however, backed the police action and submitted a letter to Commissioner of Police (CP) Sanjay Arora.

It said, “A section of the media and some political parties are trying to create an atmosphere of fear by terming it an attack on the media regarding the issue of Chinese funding.” The NUJ (I) said it believes that some news portals are running through foreign fundings and are becoming factories of fake news. “Delhi Police should not misbehave with any journalist during interrogation,” the letter read. Journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, who was questioned by police on Tuesday, shared his experience about the questioning and behaviour of the police.

“The entire staff of Delhi’s Special Cell asked me a set of many questions. However, their behaviour was very decent. They asked me for tea and ordered lunch for me as well. As two -- Prabir Purkayastha and Amit Chakravarty -- have been arrested, I feel the police also behave in a decent way with them,” Thakurta said. Police force was deployed outside of the Press Club to maintain law and order.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday had arrested NewsClick founder Purkayastha and HR head Chakravarty after searching more than 50 locations in different states and questioning several journalists in a case filed under UAPA.