Journalist’s car attacked by rowdy elements in Delhi

New Delhi: In a shocking display of lawlessness, six miscreants riding on three scooties attacked the car of a senior journalist, Sushant Mehra, who works with a leading Hindi news channel, parked outside his residence in the Old Anarkali area under Jagatpuri Police Station limits. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Monday when Mehra was at home with his family.

The miscreants targeted Mehra’s Maruti Baleno by pelting stones, creating a ruckus in an otherwise quiet neighborhood. Alarmed by the noise, some of the nearby residents came out of their homes, prompting the attackers to flee the scene within four minutes. It was also emblematic of the audacity of the attackers, as the particular incident took place while some shops in the area were still open.

The CCTV footage captured at houses nearby indicated that the culprits were riding three scooties with headlights on. Six people are clearly shown in the video carrying out this deliberate attack on the journalist’s car. While several other large vehicles were parked in the vicinity and along the route the attackers took, no other vehicle was targeted except for the journalist’s. It is highly suspected that it was a deliberate and specific attack on the journalist.

The FIR has been lodged in the Jagatpuri Police Station, with further probe underway. The incident marks a rising brazenness of criminal elements in the city, sparking concerns about public safety and targeted attacks.