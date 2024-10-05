Journalist assaulted in road rage incident

NEW DELHI: A woman journalist, en route to a hospital with her sister, was allegedly assaulted and abused during a road rage incident in Delhi. The journalist, Priti Pandey, shared her harrowing experience on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), recounting the events that unfolded on the morning of October 4.



Pandey was driving to Manipal Hospital in Dwarka with her sister when they were caught in heavy traffic on Dabri Road. During the congestion, a man reportedly approached her vehicle, threatening to break her car’s window with rocks. According to Pandey, the situation quickly escalated, with the man hurling abuses and attempting to expose himself.

The ordeal worsened when a motorcyclist approached her vehicle and allegedly threw a brick at the car, shattering the windshield. Pandey’s sister, who is suffering from a lung condition, was hit by the broken glass. “All the glass fell on my sister. She is already unwell, and before I could react, the man on the bike fled the scene,” Pandey wrote in her post.

Pandey also expressed frustration over the delayed response from authorities, stating that despite multiple calls to Delhi Police’s emergency number 112 and posts on social media, she was left stranded for nearly 50 minutes without help.

However, in a late evening development, police detained the main suspect involved in the attack and an investigation is underway.