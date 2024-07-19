Joint police operation recovers Rs 1.15 cr from daring heist, six men apprehended

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested six individuals involved in a daring armed robbery at a transport company’s office in North Delhi’s Kishanganj area, the cops informed on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Pramod Tomar (33), Ankush Tomar (30), Kailash Chauhan (48), Upender Kumar (36), Shanu Ali aka Mangal Pandey (43), and Faisal (18). Pramod, Shanu, and Faisal are residents of Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, while others are natives of Madhya Pradesh’s Morena.

Manoj Kumar Meena, DCP (North), stated that a phone call received by the police control room of the Gulabi Bagh Police Station reported an armed robbery at Bikaner Assam Roadlines India Ltd. On further inquiry by the police, it was found that on July 11, at around 10:45 pm, 7-8 men barged into the office of Bikaner Assam Roadlines India Ltd., armed with guns and knives, and surrounded the staff. They then snatched the keys to the lockers and robbed the cash from the lockers in the office.

The arrests were made following a meticulous investigation by a joint team comprising officers from Gulabi Bagh Police Station led by Inspector Shiv Dutt Jaimini, Sarai Rohilla Police Station led by Inspector Vikas Rana, and the North District Special Staff led by Inspector Rohit Saraswat. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Meena, the operation led to the recovery of Rs 1 crore and 15 lakh in cash, along with the seizure of two vehicles used in the heist, Meena confirmed.

The operation involved extensive use of CCTV footage analysis, technical surveillance, and meticulous interrogation tactics to trace the movements and activities of the suspects.

The police revealed that former company employees provided insider information for the robbery. Pramod and Ankush handled logistics, while Tanzim and Dev, aka Himanshu, recruited accomplices and weapons. The gang fled to multiple states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, to evade arrest. The investigation, involving various police teams and extensive evidence analysis, led to the recovery of Rs 1.15 crore and two cars.