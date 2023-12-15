Joint Coordination Committee discusses progress on Noida airport construction

Greater Noida: The fifth meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee to discuss progress on the construction work of Noida International Airport project in Jewar was held on Friday.



The meeting was presided by Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Durga Shankar Mishra and was attended by officials of NIAL, Ministry of Defence, Home Ministry, Department of Civil Aviation, Zurich International Airport limited and others.

After the meeting, the Chief Secretary performed an on-site inspection of the airport site in Jewar. He was briefed over the development plan for the project including the work of terminal building, ATC and runway which are in progress by EPC contractor Tata Project for the development of the airport.

The Chief Secretary directed that the development of the airport should be completed on time as per the milestone by September 2024.

“Machinery and work force have been increased at the airport site and the construction of the airport will be completed on time,” said Arun Vir Singh, CEO, NIAL.

Chief Secretary DS Mishra also visited industrial sectors like Sector 28, 29, 32 and 33 in Yamuna Authority area. A physical review of the development and construction works being done under the medical device park being developed in an area of 350 acres by the Yamuna Authority in Sector 28 was conducted.

“So far, the authority has allotted plots to 74 companies under the Medical Device Park. The construction work of buildings of various CFC facilities is being done by the authority in this area,” CEO Singh added.

The Chief Secretary expressed satisfaction over the development of the Medical Device Park. Along with the Medical Device Park, the Chief Secretary was informed about the construction works of Apparel Park Cluster, Sector 32 and Sector 33 Cluster.