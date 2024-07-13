Jodhpur Univ alumni nabbed in Rs 12L scam

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police nabbed a cyber fraudster, Subhash Bishnoi (24), postgraduate from Jodhpur University. The arrest, carried out by the Cyber Police Station, resolved a cheating case involving Rs 12 lakh. The operation led to the seizure of several items, including three mobile phones, five SIM cards, sixteen debit and credit cards, and two chequebooks, the Delhi police informed on Friday.



According to the DCP Northeast, Joy Tirkey, the case unfolded when Ankit (34), an engineer from Usmanpur, Delhi, working with JIO, complained on January 2, 2024. He reported being defrauded after receiving a proposal on WhatsApp promising high returns through investments in the share market and cryptocurrency. Initially, he received returns on small investments, which built his trust. Consequently, he invested over Rs 11 lakh to receive nothing in return.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case and formed a special team led by Inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO Cyber Police Station, to investigate. The team discovered the fraudulent amount had been disbursed across four different bank accounts. One of these accounts, a corporate account in ICICI Bank under the name “Messrs Nagpur Medical and General Store,” was traced through net banking credentials in Jodhpur. This information led to a raid in Jodhpur, culminating in Bishnoi’s arrest, Tirkey mentioned.

Bishnoi, who also worked for an online media firm, was part of a larger network that defrauded people using platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram. The network lured victims with promises of high returns on small initial investments, which they would return with substantial growth. They encouraged larger investments and then disappeared with the funds, Tirkey said.

The investigation is ongoing as the police work to uncover further details and track down other members of the fraudulent network, the official added.