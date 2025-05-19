JNUTA condemns Ashoka University professor’s arrest

New Delhi: The JNUTA on Sunday condemned the arrest of Ashoka University assistant professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad on stringent charges, including endangering the country’s sovereignty and integrity, for his social media posts related to Operation Sindoor and demanded his immediate release.

Mahmudabad was arrested on Sunday, days after the Haryana State Commission for Women sent a notice to him over his remarks, though he had said that they were “misunderstood” and asserted he exercised his fundamental right to freedom of speech.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) said in a statement, “The JNUTA expresses its outrage at the wholly unwarranted arrest by the Haryana Police of Dr Khan. This arrest, purportedly on the basis of a complaint by a leader of the ruling party, follows soon after the Haryana State Commission for Women acted way beyond its jurisdiction in taking suo motu cognisance of some statements made by Professor Khan.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Rai) Ajeet Singh over phone that Mahmudabad — the head of Ashoka University’s political science department — was arrested in Delhi, adding the action came in connection with comments related to Operation Sindoor.

In its May 12 notice, the Haryana State Commission for Women cited concerns over Mahmudabad’s comments allegedly disparaging women in uniform, particularly Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who briefed the media on Operation Sindoor alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. He had described the briefings as “optics”. In another comment, he had said rightwing people applauding Colonel Qureshi should demand protection for victims of mob lynchings and “arbitrary” bulldozing of properties.

The JNUTA, demanding the charges against him be dropped, further said, “The JNUTA demands the immediate release of Prof Khan and the withdrawal of false cases against him. It expresses the hope also that the judicial process will work and work quickly to ensure that his legitimate rights are protected and those responsible for misusing the law are held to account.”

Mahmudabad’s lawyer has refuted the charges against him and said the remarks were within the bounds of academic and democratic discourse.