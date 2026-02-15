JNUSU to take out ‘warning rally’ today

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) has announced a “warning rally” on Sunday, scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. from Ganga Dhaba and proceed to the SL–SIS lawns, where students plan to hold an encampment.

In a poster circulated across campus, the union outlined a series of demands. These include revocation of rustication orders and the CPO manual, implementation of UGC guidelines along with the Rohith Act, and restoration of student representation in the Academic Council and Board of Studies. The union also sought filling of all sanctioned posts and confirmation of recently recruited staff. It demanded increasing library seating, renovation of Dholpur House, and improved accessibility measures, The union also sought the Vice-Chancellor’s resignation.