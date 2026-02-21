JNUSU seeks VC's resignation over 'casteist' remarks on UGC rules

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on Friday condemned what it described as "blatantly casteist statements" made allegedly by Vice Chancellor Shantisree Dhulipudi Pandit during a podcast about UGC regulations, even as the latter refuted the allegation.



Responding to the JNUSU's accusation, the vice chancellor said, "I did not mean that, I meant that Wokes have written history like this," adding, "And those who opposed Wokes had this to say about permanent victimhood and imaginary worlds being created."

The union's allegations stem from a 52-minute podcast released on February 16, in which the VC appeared and spoke about JNUSU's office bearers' rustication, reversing the 'university's anti-national image' and UGC equity regulations.

In a statement issued on Friday, the students' union demanded her resignation, saying, "We are shocked at the blatantly casteist statements made by the VC on a podcast".

JNUSU claimed that Pandit's remarks about UGC regulations were unnecessary.

Meanwhile, Pandit said that snippets of the full-length podcast were taken out of context.

"When UGC regulations were criticised, the whole controversy was unnecessary, and there is suspicion that due diligence was not put into place. This is the perception," she stated. The union also cited her remarks that one "cannot progress by being permanently a victim or playing the victim card." Responding to the criticism, the VC said he was from an OBC background. The union alleged his remarks reflected “caste supremacy and systemic exclusion” in universities, and called for a nationwide protest on February 21.