JNUSU raises concerns over exclusion from Academic Council meet

NEW DELHI: The newly elected Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) has expressed serious concerns regarding their alleged exclusion from an Academic Council meeting scheduled for March 28, 2024, at 3 PM.



In a correspondence addressed to the registrar’s office of JNU, the newly elected president, Dhananjay, invoked the JNU Act, which mandates the participation of the elected JNUSU in the Academic Council meeting.

The inclusion of the JNUSU in such discussions holds immense importance, especially following their recent electoral triumph after a four-year hiatus. The elected representatives view their exclusion as not only undemocratic but also detrimental to the student body’s interests and welfare.

“We condemn this undemocratic behavior and demand the immediate inclusion of elected student representatives in all forthcoming meetings and decisions that directly impact the student community,” asserted the JNUSU.

Expressing disappointment, the elected JNUSU members lamented their absence from a crucial platform where decisions vital to student welfare are slated to be deliberated upon and finalised. They emphasised the lack of transparency surrounding the meeting’s agenda, alleging that despite persistent attempts to engage with the registrar, they have not received any official invitations or information.

“This autocratic and undemocratic stance of the administration to exclude elected student representatives from pivotal decision-making processes concerning the student community is deeply concerning,” remarked a spokesperson from the JNUSU.