JNUSU protests poor hostel facilities

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Tuesday staged a protest outside the office of the Dean of Students (DOS), highlighting the deteriorating state of hostel infrastructure on campus. Later, a delegation of student leaders met the DOS to press for urgent redressal of long-pending issues.

According to JNUSU, several hostels and dormitories have been facing persistent problems with basic amenities. Students alleged that electric sockets and fans in many rooms remain non-functional, Wi-Fi access continues to be unavailable, and water coolers are either broken or missing. The DOS assured the delegation that repairs would be carried out promptly and that new water coolers would be installed where required.

The student body also demanded the immediate release of pending hostel allotment lists. In response, the DOS informed them that the third list for PG boys would be released within the next one to two days, while the UG hostel lists for both boys and girls would follow within three to four days.

Another long-pending demand the convening of the Inter-Hostel Administration (IHA) meeting was also raised. The DOS assured that the meeting would take place in the first week of September, with student representatives invited to participate.

The issue of single-seater hostel allotment for girls was also discussed, with the DOS stating that the matter would be considered in October.

“JNUSU will continue to follow up on these assurances until concrete measures are implemented,” the union

said in a statement.