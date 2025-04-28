JNUSU polls: ABVP claims win on 24 out of 44 councillor seats

New Delhi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Sunday claimed that they have won 24 out of 44 councillor seats across various schools and special centres in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections.

The Election Committee (EC) has, however, not yet officially declared the final results. As per the schedule the results are to be declared in April 28.

An ABVP student activist told PTI, “This is the first time that a single student organisation has won more than half of the councillor posts. ABVP has become the first to do so. Now, every decision which will be taken by the Central Panel will need a nod from ABVP, as councillors vote on any resolution.”

As of now, the counting for Central panel is underway with AISA-DSF’s candidate Nitish Kumar leading for the president post, whereas ABVP’s Nittu Gautam, Kunal Rai, and Vaibhav Meena are leading on vice president, general secretary and joint secretary posts respectively.

According to ABVP, the organisation has made significant breakthroughs in traditional Left strongholds, including the School of Social Sciences and the School of International Studies. In both these faculties, ABVP said it won two seats each, marking a major political shift on campus.

ABVP leaders also claimed clean sweeps in multiple centres, including the School of Engineering, the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies, and the Amalgamated Centre.

Voting was held on Friday for the 2024’25 JNUSU elections with the total voter turnout was recorded at around 70 per cent.

More than 69.6 per cent of students came out to vote which was slightly down from the 73 per cent turnout in 2023, but still among the highest from 2012’13 to 2023’24. Approximately 5,500 students out of 7,906 eligible voters cast their ballots.

Speaking on the claimed victories, ABVP JNU Unit president Rajeshwar Kant Dubey said, “These victories mark the onset of positive change that the students of JNU have chosen through ABVP. It is the result of our commitment to nationalism, academic excellence, and student welfare. We shall continue to work with complete dedication to make the campus a centre of nation-building and academic vibrancy.”

While ABVP supporters are celebrating, JNU Election Committee is expected to release the verified results later tonight or early Monday.