JNUSU intensifies protest, calls for Postcard Campaign on Jan 18

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) intensified its protest against the administration, calling for a Postcard Campaign on January 18.

Their demands include immediate JNUSU elections, resolution of water shortage and infrastructural issues in hostels, and revocation of proctorial inquiries. The campaign urged students to gather at SL-SIS Lawns, issuing postcards to the Visitor (President of India).

This follows the Gherao DoS campaign on January 17, protesting election delays. JNUSU advised non-cooperation with the administration until election dates are declared. Concerns also include water scarcity, proctorial inquiries, and

opposition to the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual, prescribing fines for political activities.

JNUSU claims that despite a January 15 meeting with university officials, including the Vice-Chancellor, no concrete response was received. The administration

shared an update on hostel lists, expected by month-end. However, the VC mentioned the nullification of the current JNUSU due to a lack of an officially notified union.

In response to the Gherao DoS campaign, the JNUSU called for unity against the administration, emphasising the importance of campus democracy.