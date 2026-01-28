JNUSU flags the rise in campus accidents

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union on Tuesday wrote to the varsity administration, flagging a rise in vehicle-related accidents on campus and urging it to take immediate steps to ensure student safety.

In its letter, addressed to the chief security officer, the students’ union said the number of accidents involving vehicles inside the campus has been increasing and has led to serious injuries.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) said that last week, on Friday night, an accident occurred at a short distance from the KC Market inside the campus, resulting in serious injuries to students. It also recalled that about three years ago, a student had lost his life due to overspeeding on the campus, in the letter.

Citing recurring incidents, it said having effective safety measures in place for students and residents has become important. As part of its submission, the JNUSU placed three specific suggestions before the university authorities in the letter.

The JNUSU demanded speed breakers at three campus points, speed signboards and strict enforcement of a 30 kmph limit. The JNU administration said safety measures are ongoing, buses have been sensitised, the speed limit is 25 kmph, and footpath riding is being monitored.