JNUSU ends 17-day strike after key demands secured

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) ended their hunger strike early Tuesday morning after 17 days of protest against the university administration to press their demands.

According to the students’ union, the hunger strike was called off after the JNU administration on Monday agreed to several of its key demands and provided verbal assurances on others. “Due to the worsening health of the hunger strikers, JNUSU has decided to call off the hunger strike. However, our struggle is far from over. The mode of protest has changed but the fight for our demands continues with renewed determination,” the JNUSU said in a statement.

The protest, which began on August 11 with 16 students sitting on an indefinite hunger strike, was concluded with only two participants remaining -- JNUSU President Dhananjay and Councillor Nitish Kumar -- after several students had to withdraw due to their deteriorating health conditions.

In a statement on Monday, the union stated, “Dhananjay has lost more than 5 kg and has a ketone level of 4+, which indicates severe pressure on his kidneys due to the hunger strike. He has also developed jaundice and a urinary tract infection (UTI). Nitish has lost around 7 kg and has become extremely weak, suffering from severe joint and muscle pain.”

JNUSU’s General Secretary Priyanshi Arya, who is affiliated with (BAPSA), disassociated herself from the protest, alleging that the Left-affiliated members of the union ignored her consent regarding mobilisation.

The union claims the JNU administration has committed to increasing Merit-cum-Means scholarships once additional funds are secured, extending these scholarships to students of the School of Education & Management Studies.

The administration sent a letter to the UGC requesting increased funds and promised to release category-wise data within 15 days. They assured SC and gender sensitisation programs in September and agreed to open Parthasarathy Rocks Gate from 6 am to 10 pm. While no assurance was given on JNUEE, the Rector-I verbally promised its return next year. The Nafey Committee report will be presented at the AC meeting. Inquiries against students in recent protests will be dropped, and PhD fellowship submissions will be extended to every

three months.