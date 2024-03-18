JNUSU elections: United Left Panel advocates for gender safety, scholarships, and social inclusion

NEW DELHI: As the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections unfold for the term 2023-24, the candidacy of Dhananjay from the United Left Panel has garnered notable attention within the student body. If successful, Dhananjay would become the first Dalit President of the JNUSU since Batti Lal Bairwa’s tenure in 1996-97.



Affiliated with the All India Students’ Association (AISA), Dhananjay has been involved in political engagements since December 2014, notably

advocating against the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) at the University of Delhi.

Currently pursuing a PhD program at the School of Arts and Aesthetics, Dhananjay, hails from Gaya, Bihar, bringing with him a unique perspective shaped by his upbringing in a society marked by entrenched feudal structures. He has firsthand experience of the challenges posed by caste discrimination. His activism transcends beyond conventional political boundaries, incorporating cultural mediums as catalysts for societal change. Drawing inspiration from figures such as Safdar Hashmi and Kabir Kala Manch, Dhananjay employs theater and poetry to amplify the voices of marginalized communities and foster awareness among the populace.

In a conversation with Millennium Post, Dhananjay stressed the urgent need to reinstate GSCASH, emphasising, “Over the last four years, incidents of campus harassment towards gender minorities have skyrocketed. Even beyond the campus, on the ring road, female students are frequently targeted. Reinstating GSCASH is crucial not only for addressing these issues but also for conducting essential sensitization workshops.”

He also underscored the necessity of the MCM (merit cum means scholarship fund) at JNU, advocating for an increase from Rs 2000 to Rs 5000 per month, stating, “Students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds rely on this fund for meals and other necessities. Given the rising costs in today’s economy, a minimum of 5000 rupees a month is imperative.”

Furthermore, he stressed the need for opening more hostels to accommodate students from marginalised social backgrounds, ensuring they have the opportunity to live and study on campus.

The United Left panel places significant emphasis on addressing the shortage of seats and budget cuts in JNU as crucial components of their campaign, highlighting these issues as top priorities. Dhananjay from AISA stands for president, with Avijit from SFI for vice president, Swati from DSF for general secretary, and Sajid from AISF for joint secretary in the upcoming JNUSU elections under this panel.