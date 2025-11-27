JNUSU denies claims in FIR of planning protest at India Gate

New delhi: The student’s union of JNU on Wednesday denied the Delhi Police charge that it helped organise the anti-pollution protest at India Gate that has come under the scanner over alleged “pro-Maoist slogans”, calling the FIR’s claims “false” and “malicious”.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) said it has “repeatedly” informed the police that it was “neither the organiser nor a participant” at Sunday’s demonstration.

The FIR dated November 23, states in Hindi: “It was known from social media and reliable sources that on November 23 at 4 pm, under the banner of Delhi Co-ordinate Committee for Clean Air, members of AISA, JNUSU etc will protest at India Gate.”

In a statement the JNUSU said, “We have records of our communication to the Delhi Police that JNUSU is neither the organiser nor a participant in the programme. Despite making repeated communication to Delhi, such acts of naming only raise suspicions on the intentions of the Delhi Police.”

According to the FIR lodged in the matter, slogans such as “Hidma amar rahe,” “kitne Hidma maroge, har ghar se Hidma niklega,” and “Hidma ji ko laal salaam” were raised during the protest.

It also said that officers issued “repeated warnings” asking protesters to leave the area since demonstrations are not permitted there.

Multiple videos circulating online have shown demonstrators purportedly shouting slogans praising the slain CPI (Maoist) commander, Madvi Hidma, prompting a police investigation.

The police said they have arrested at least 22 people for allegedly assaulting personnel, obstructing them, blocking roads and using pepper spray.

“India Gate is not a designated protest site… Protesters jumped barricades, blocked the C-Hexagon and refused to disperse,” a police officer said.

JNUSU, meanwhile, has accused the police of “brutality and repression” and demanded action against officers who allegedly manhandled and assaulted students, along with the release of all detainees.

Scientists for Society (SFS), one of the organisations that participated in the “Delhi Against Clean Air” protest, claimed two organisations -- Himkhand and Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch -- began raising slogans related to Hidma’s killing.

Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra on Monday claimed that a protest against poor air quality was used as a platform to glorify Hidma.

Mishra posted a video on X alleging that “Jihadis and Naxalites have a new mask - becoming social activists”, triggering sharp online reactions.