JNUSU calls faculty termination an attack on academic freedom

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) has strongly opposed the termination of Dr. Rohan V.H. Choudhari, a faculty member of the Centre for Political Studies. The union called his removal “illegal, unfair, and politically motivated,” saying it was a clear attack on academic freedom and the democratic character of the university.

According to JNUSU president Nitish Kumar, the Delhi High Court has already intervened in the matter and stopped the termination order. The court also criticised the university administration for the way the decision was taken. “The Vice-Chancellor thinks she can do whatever she wants and no one will question her. But we will not remain silent. We will keep raising our voices against this dictatorship,” Kumar said.

The students’ union accused the administration of punishing those who speak out against poor facilities on campus. They said students are often fined lakhs of rupees for raising issues related to hostels, classrooms, and basic infrastructure. “There is no money to fix broken hostels or classrooms, but huge amounts are spent on installing surveillance cameras in libraries,” the union claimed.

Students also pointed out that many of their peers have been suspended, detained, or harassed for protesting against unfair policies. “This is not just about one professor. If teachers and students are punished for speaking freely, JNU will lose its spirit of debate, discussion, and fearless inquiry,” JNUSU stated.

To continue their fight, JNUSU has called for a “Save JNU March” from Ganga Dhaba to Barak Hostel. “We are standing together, and we will always raise our voices against injustice. This struggle is not just for one person but for the future of our university,” Kumar added.