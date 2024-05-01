JNUSU alleges sexual harassment of female student by professor

NEW DELHI: Students of JNU have expressed solidarity with students from the MA 2nd year CC&SEAS, SLL&CS, who are confronting alleged sexual harassment by a senior professor within the Centre.



This is the third case of sexual harassment that has come forward within one month.

According to the statement by JNUSU, a senior professor has been accused of engaging in sexual and mental harassment, including sending inappropriate messages and making unwanted advances towards a female student.

The survivor reportedly faced threats of academic consequences when refusing the professor’s advances and was ultimately forced to leave the campus.

Despite the survivor filing a complaint with the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) on April 10, 2024, no restraint order was issued against the accused professor, allowing him to continue teaching even after the complaint was lodged.

Subsequently, on April 15, 2024, students from CC&SEAS filed a collective complaint of sexual, mental, and academic harassment with the ICC, yet no action was taken.

A student from the CC&SEAS department informed Millennium Post that the professor accused of harassment remains actively involved in academic activities on campus.

Despite the allegations, the professor has not been removed from the premises and is currently teaching another course at JNU.

The JNUSU alleges that the ICC has a history of shielding individuals in positions of power, citing previous incidents.

The JNUSU condemns the ICC’s perceived inaction and warns of a sustained movement if the Vice-Chancellor fails to ensure justice in cases of sexual harassment.

The union demands immediate action, including expediting proceedings on complaints from CC&SEAS students, restraining the senior professor accused of harassment, safeguarding complainants from academic repercussions, and implementing regular

gender-sensitisation sessions at the university.