JNUSU alleges intimidation by ABVP

NEW DELHI: Fresh unrest has surfaced at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) following allegations of threats and intimidation during ongoing student protests. Members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) have claimed that activists linked to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) attempted to intimidate student leaders in broad daylight near the School of International Studies (SIS-I). The alleged incident has intensified the charged political atmosphere on campus.



Student representatives associated with JNUSU stated that verbal threats were issued during the confrontation, raising concerns about the safety of those participating in the movement. They described the development as an attempt to derail the ongoing student-led mobilisation and create an environment of fear. ABVP representatives, however, have in previous instances denied allegations of misconduct, asserting their right to political expression on campus.

The incident has triggered strong reactions from various student groups, many of whom have called for restraint and accountability. They have urged the university administration to ensure that campuses remain spaces for debate and dissent without intimidation or violence. Students emphasised that differences in ideology must not translate into hostility or threats.

As tensions persist, there are renewed appeals for solidarity and peaceful engagement. Observers note that universities must uphold democratic values and guarantee the safety of all students, irrespective of political affiliation. Ensuring dialogue over confrontation remains crucial to preserving the academic environment.

The university administration has yet to issue a detailed statement on the matter. Meanwhile, student bodies continue to mobilise support, stressing that intimidation will not deter them from raising their concerns through

democratic means.