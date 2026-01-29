JNUSU alleges harassment of BA students & demands dean’s exit

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) has demanded the resignation of the Dean of the School of Languages (SL), alleging misuse of authority, administrative intimidation and denial of academic rights to students of the BA first year programme.



In a statement issued on Tuesday, the students’ union claimed that more than 60 students were subjected to intimidation and emotional harassment, and were allegedly pressured to repeat their first year with what the union described as their “consent”.

According to JNUSU, three students who resisted the move were provisionally registered in the third semester but were subsequently barred from attending classes and appearing for examinations.

The union alleged that no formal cancellation order was issued for the students’ registration, and that they were denied academic access for an entire semester.

It further claimed that during the end-semester examination period, the students were allegedly asked to leave the classroom in the presence of peers, causing public humiliation.

Following this, the affected students approached the Delhi High Court, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Equal Opportunity Cell. A complaint is currently pending before the NHRC, filed by students Aman Kumar and Jayesh Kashyap, the union said.

The matter also reached the Delhi High Court through a writ petition filed under Article 226 of the Constitution in Jayesh Kashyap & Anr vs Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The court order, published on January 20, 2026, observed that the university administration appeared to be following a “pick and choose” policy in evaluation, placing students at a disadvantage. The court directed that the registration of the students for the third semester “cannot be stopped”.

Despite the order, JNUSU alleged that the SL Dean has continued to deny semester registration, even after the court’s directions were submitted to the Dean’s office.

The union has demanded immediate registration for the affected students and warned against further harassment, stating that the students had already lost an academic semester. University authorities have not yet issued an official response to the allegations.