JNUSU accuses Univ admin of targeting student activists

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) has raised concerns over the alleged unjust treatment of student activists and representatives by the university administration. JNUSU has accused the JNU administration of targeting activists and representatives, disregarding due inquiry processes.



In a recent incident, the Chief Proctor’s Office took unprecedented action by rusticating former JNUSU Councillor Swati Singh for two semesters and barring her from campus, based on a complaint regarding an altercation at the Convention Centre gate during the admissions process.

However, the JNUSU claims that the administration failed to provide Swati Singh with essential details of the complaint, including the identity of the complainant, specific allegations, evidence, or an opportunity to cross-examine witnesses.

Notably, the JNUSU highlights the absence of action against ABVP members accused of misconduct during the same admissions process.

Moreover, JNUSU alleged that several Hostel Presidents and student activists face similar targeting by the administration for advocating against inadequate living conditions and demanding basic amenities like water in hostels.

Despite assurances from the Vice-Chancellor regarding withdrawing inquiries related to a protest for the Right to Water, the Proctor’s Office continues the investigation. Additionally, instances involving Tajjamul Hussain and other students facing eviction notices or fines underscore the ongoing tensions. The JNUSU further mentions specific cases, such as the alleged harassment faced by Nazar and Farooque Alam due to their activism against ABVP-related incidents. Nazar, reportedly subjected to institutional harassment post-injury in February 2023, faced academic obstacles, culminating in the discontinuation of his PhD program.