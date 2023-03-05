JNU will hold its sixth Convocation on Mar 10

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is going to hold its sixth convocation ceremony on March 10, 2023 at the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) auditorium. This will be the occasion to confer degrees to PhD students who have defended their thesis from September 16, 2021 to January 16, 2023. There will be around 948 PhD students who are going to receive their degrees during the 6th convocation.



President of India Droupadi Murmu is going to grace the occasion as the chief guest. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the guest of honour at the event. Principal Scientific Advisor to the government, professor AK Sood will be the special guest on this occasion. JNU Chancellor V K Saraswat is going to preside over the function, and it is going to be officiated by Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Santishree D Pandit.

The first convocation of the university was organised in 1972 when G Parthasarathi was the vice-chancellor. The practice resumed in 2018 after a gap of almost 46 years with JNU chancellor Dr V K Saraswat as the chief guest. In 2020, the convocation was held online due to Covid with President Ram Nath Kovind gracing the occasion. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was the chief guest at the fifth convocation which was held in September 2021 and there were about 470 students received their PhD degrees during the event.