JNU Wall defacement: Outsiders' involvement suspected, says V-C

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit Monday claimed that "outsiders" might be involved in scribbling of anti-Brahmin slogans on several walls on the campus and an inquiry into the matter was underway.



She asserted that JNU is a place for everyone and nobody can use it to spread hatred against any group. Earlier this month, the walls of JNU's School of International Studies (SIS)-II building had graffiti painted on them, asking members of Brahmin and Baniya communities to leave the campus and the country.

In the first interaction with the media over the matter, the vice-chancellor termed the incident unfortunate and asserted that the walls were white-washed within 24 hours.

"The defacement of our walls in the School of International Studies was very unfortunate and an enquiry is underway. The walls were whitewashed and cleaned within 24 hours," she said.

"It has come to our knowledge that outsiders might have done this. We are thinking of precautionary measures to prevent such incidents in the future," the vice-chancellor added.

Meanwhile, JNU will revert to in-house entrance examinations for PhD admission from the next academic session, three years after it outsourced the responsibility to the National Testing Agency, Vice Chancellor announced on Monday.

Pandit said the majority opinion was in favour that admissions be conducted through the previous pattern.