JNU: Two-day Aravalli Summit from Oct 6

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will inaugurate the Aravalli Summit 2025 on October 6-7, hosted by the School of International Studies at JNU in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Chintan Research Foundation.

The international conference, themed “India and the World Order: Preparing for 2047,” is being organised as part of SIS’s 70th anniversary celebrations, Dean of SIS Prof. Amitabh Mattoo said in a press conference.

Jaishankar, an alumnus of the School of International Studies (SIS), will inaugurate the summit as the chief guest.

He will be joined by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Chancellor Ambassador Kanwal Sibal, Vice Chancellor Prof. Santishree Dhullipudi Pandit, Prof. Mattoo and other dignitaries. On the occasion, a special edition of the International Studies journal will be released along with a 15-minute documentary on the history and contribution of the school.