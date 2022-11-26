JNU to form flying squad for regular inspection of hostels

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University is going to form flying squad under the chairmanship of Dean of Students for regular inspection of hostels.



JNU's alumnus and first woman Vice-Chancellor Professor Shantisree D Pandit has informed that no student from outside will be able to stay in the campus hostel.

She also said that the guests of the students will be allowed to stay with the permission of the university administration.

In order to keep the atmosphere of JNU in good shape, no permission will be given for the event, birthday or any other kind of celebration in the campus. The students can organise any kind of event outside the campus.

She further added that the university is also looking at private players but we have already started working on improving the hostel infrastructure.

"Presently, we have more students than rooms. That's the reason we are unable to allocate hostels to local students. We have about 10,000 students but the seats are few," she added.

She also added that the JNUhas also applied for the Institute of Eminence tag in a bid to enhance infrastructure.