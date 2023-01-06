JNU to build Freedom Wall at the campus

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University is going to build the Freedom Wall in the name of unsung heroes under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ at the campus. The university administration has also constituted a committee for this initiative.



Under this new initiative, the team of the university administration is going to identify the names of the unsung heroes who played the important role to bring the freedom of the country and change in the society. The special thing is that the JNU team is going to bring soil from the village of such heroes. The saplings are also going to be planted in his name in or around JNU campus from this soil.

Vice-Chancellor of the university professor Shantisree D Pandit said that the country is going to celebrate the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ of Independence. She also said that the university knew very well that the martyrs who have contributed to the freedom, but there are many unsung heroes as well and there are unsung heroes who gave freedom and direction to the society.

She further said that it is important for future generations to know about such unsung heroes.