JNU teachers & students demand VC Pandit’s removal over findings

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association and Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union released the final report of a public inquiry into allegations against Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, calling for her



removal from office.

The report was unveiled at a public meeting held at the School of International Studies lawns, attended by political leaders including Amra Ram and D. Raja. The findings and a combined statement were read out by jury member S.N. Sahu on behalf of the panel that conducted hearings on March 16 and 18.

According to the report, the jury unanimously found the Vice-Chancellor “guilty of all charges” framed by the teachers’ association and the students’ union. It added that the evidence presented during the inquiry constituted sufficient grounds to formally demand her removal.

The organisations alleged that the functioning of the administration has undermined the university’s foundational principles of social justice and democratic governance. They accused the Vice-Chancellor of fostering corruption and caste-based discrimination, claiming that such practices have adversely affected the institutional environment.

They further contended that dissent within the campus has been curtailed through disciplinary actions, including the rustication of student representatives, multiple proctorial inquiries, and the filing of FIRs. These measures, they alleged, were used to deflect questions raised by students and faculty.

Describing the report as an attempt to ensure accountability, JNUTA and JNUSU said it aims to inform the wider academic community and the public about what they termed a systematic erosion of the university’s inclusive character.

There was no immediate response from the university administration at the time of publication.