JNU teachers’ body flags appointment of new rector, claims arbitrary probation extension

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Monday alleged that several newly-appointed faculty members have had their probation periods arbitrarily extended, as it also raised objection to the appointment of Rector I, claiming that it was done in violation of the seniority rule.

Terming these actions “illegal” and “detrimental” to the institution’s ethos, the JNUTA in a statement alleged that the appointment of Rector I was made in violation of Ordinance 5 (Clause 4), which states “if there are two or more rectors, the rector who has the longest continuous period of service shall be the senior most”.

The JNUTA claimed that by disregarding the clause, the vice-chancellor “is willingly committing an illegality that has repercussions for the university, given that it involves an office as important as that of Rector I”.

According to JNUTA, the move has already had its implications as the newly-appointed rector participated in the 159th academic council meeting on October 10 and is set to attend the 319th executive council meeting scheduled for Monday.

The teachers’ body also expressed concerns over the extension of the probation period for newly-appointed

faculty members.

“The vice-chancellor has issued extension orders against the strong recommendations for confirmation sent by the centres and schools of the concerned faculty,” the JNUTA said, as it urged the administration to immediately roll back these orders.

Reacting to the allegations, JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit said, “It (extension of probation) is done as per UGC regulations if they (faculty members) do not fulfil the minimum workload obligations in their job contract. The same was signed by them while accepting the job.”

The teachers’ body also criticised the establishment of a seven-member committee to review the functioning of the special centres, terming it a “direct assault on their academic autonomy and functioning”.

“This random committee that goes against the statutes of the university and the laid down structures and procedures is scheduled to hold its first interaction with the special centres on October 15,” the JNUTA said, as it demanded that the panel be immediately disbanded. On Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotions, the JNUTA alleged that the vice chancellor arbitrarily decided not to hold interviews for faculty members whose applications were pending.

“Several faculty members who have been promoted were forced to give up counting their past services, or their date of promotion was revised, depriving them of their years of service,” the JNUTA said, as it condemned these actions as attempts to undermine the university’s integrity and autonomy.

“Like her predecessor, the vice-chancellor seems bent on committing irregularities that cause irreparable damage to the collective ethos of JNU as a public university,” the JNUTA said.